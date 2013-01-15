“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches” (Revelation 3:22 ESV).
Sermons
If the last presidential race proved anything it’s that Christians don’t know the rules or dress code of spiritual warfare. The recent presidential election was the most contentious in my lifetime. Tempers flared, people called each other disparaging names, friendships were ended, family relationships were strained to the breaking point. And that was just in…
Bible Study
Our study in the Book of Revelation continues as we look at the Churches of Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, and Thyatira in Chapter 2. These letters were written 2000 years ago, but they still have much to teach us, Christians and non-Christians, today.
Blog
Four years ago our nation experienced an unspeakable act of evil. Adam Lanza, then 20 years old, murdered 20 innocent children between 6 and 7 years of age and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School. This massacre touched the consciences of many producing deep grief and even deeper anger as the scope of this…