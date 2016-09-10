We are about to observe the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 – 9/11 – the day Islamic savages murdered almost 3000 innocent human beings in America. This evil was committed in the name of their idol – Allah.

When 9/11 happened people asked me why God would allow such a thing to take place in America. I responded that America was witnessing a physical manifestation of God’s judgment upon us because America had turned from God and had chosen to embrace and celebrate sin. I further said unless America repents and turns back to God something worse will happen. Since then we have witnessed Islamic savages behead, drown, and burn alive innocent human beings in other parts of the world in the name of their idol, in effect declaring war against all who refuse to bow the knee to Allah – particularly Christians.

But it will get worse. Because America refused to repent after 9/11, God’s judgment will manifest itself in ever increasing forms of evil bringing death and destruction on an unprecedented scale. The Islamic savages use of nuclear weapons will be used as soon as they are available to them.

The only way to stop this is for America to turn back to God.

Listen to the sermon “9/11 The Day America was Shaken”, then pray for America to repent