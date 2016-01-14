Allstate All Wrong

“Reason is one of the first causalities someone or some nation experiences when under God’s judgment.”

Pathetic, absolutely pathetic! Another example of how our culture is not only embracing sin on a national level, but using the power and prestige of companies that once epitomized wholesomeness to applaud those who openly and proudly practice sexual perversion thereby desensitizing the ability of some to recognize the difference between right and wrong and good and evil. Where there use to be shame there is now pride.

Make no mistake. Our nation is under God’s judgment. We have begun to reap the consequences of that judgment in the form of a President who is doing everything in his power, and even beyond his power, to transform our government into his personal kingdom. And as his time as President comes closer to ending his flagrant disregard for the Constitution will grow exponentially. He has begun the year by attacking the 2nd Amendment by Executive Order and by pulling on the heartstrings of those foolish enough to believe his motive is pure by weeping. When I saw that hypocrisy I wanted to throw up. Ironically, the longer Obama is in office the more needed the right for Americans to keep and bear arms becomes.

We now have a national debt that will bring this nation to its knees and allow our enemies to, at the very least, influence our leaders to make decisions that will be more and more favorable to our rising masters and less and less favorable to the welfare of the American people.

God’s judgment is also seen by Obama and his cronies first feminizing, then homosexualizing the military. Women, while certainly suited for some military roles, were never meant to be combatants in war. And the open inclusion of practicing homosexuals in the military is simply further evidence of a nation’s rebellion against God.

In the last year America dramatically demonstrated that her leaders are morally corrupt on a scale never before so publicly seen. Planned Parenthood (Murder, Inc) was exposed as not only the killers they are, but the barbarians they are. A series of graphic videos gave incontrovertible evidence that Planned Parenthood planned the murder of unborn boys and girls with the intent of butchering them in a way that would guarantee the greatest chance of harvesting their organs to sell to unscrupulous companies under the guise of using them to alleviate some of man’s medical afflictions. That is stunning hypocrisy.With the evidence of Planned Parenthood’s barbarism literally a click away any rational person would have expected our leaders to defund Planned Parenthood. This Evil Empire receives over $500 million dollars every year from your federal tax dollars. And our leaders had the opportunity to defund Planned Parenthood, but refused. This proves the majority of our leaders aren’t rational and further proves America is under God’s judgment. Reason is one of the first causalities someone or some nation experiences when under God’s judgment.

Further, our money testifies against us. With every piece of money we use to purchase whatever we want or need we proclaim: “In God We Trust”. But in today’s America that is a lie. Our nation doesn’t rely upon God. She relies upon man’s power and technology, both of which will be consigned a place in the fires of hell.

Polls show that as the Presidential election draws closer the main concerns Americans have are with terrorism and the economy; social issues such as abortion and homosexuality barely register on the charts. This is very telling. While terrorism and the economy are extremely important issues to deal with they pale in comparison to the moral issues. That’s because the rise of terrorism and an economy on the brink of catastrophic collapse are the result of a nation that has not only turned its back of God, but slapped Him in the face. And as long as sin is ignored or worse, embraced, applauded, and legalized by America the problems of terrorism and the economy will never be overcome.

History has shown that God will use nations more evil than themselves to punish them with devastating consequences. The ancient nations of Israel and Judah, God’s Chosen Nations, give vivid evidence of this to any who wish to prove it for themselves.

It is entirely possible that God, if America does not repent and turn back to Him, will use ISIS or another terrorist group to inflict upon us a blow that will be much greater than 9/11. And we will have no one to blame but ourselves. After all it was the American public that elected Obama to the Presidency, not once, but twice. And that is the greatest evidence America is under God’s judgment.