Bearing Witness to the Truth

After Jesus had been arrested He was brought before Pilate, the Roman Procurator who had legal jurisdiction over Jerusalem. By his word a condemned man could be set free or crucified. In questioning Jesus he asked Him what He had done to cause the religious leaders to demand He be put to death and if He were a king. Jesus responded by saying…

‘”My kingdom is not from the world.’ Then Pilate said to him, ‘So you are a king?’ Jesus answered, ‘You say that I am a king. For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world— to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.’ Pilate said to him, ‘What is truth’” (John 18:36-38 ESV)?

Jesus came to bear witness to the truth; that is, He came to testify to the truth. Generally, when one thinks of testifying he thinks of being in a courtroom, placed under oath, seated in a chair, then examined and cross-examined by being asked a series of questions. The purpose was to determine the truth. This is specifically why Jesus came into the world – to bear witness to the truth and expose the lies Satan has spoken into the ears of man ever since the Garden of Eden.

In essence, Satan put Truth on trial by attempting to convince man that Truth is what man says it is. This argument is attractive to fallen man because it allows him to engage in any type of behavior his body or mind craves regardless of how perverse or depraved it is with a clear conscience.

This type of thinking is vividly described in the book of Proverbs…

“This is the way of an adulteress: she eats and wipes her mouth and says, ‘I have done no wrong’” (Proverbs 30:20 ESV).

For man to believe lies and live his life based upon them is spiritual adultery for in doing so he has joined himself spiritually with Satan…

“for he (Satan) is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44 ESV).

When Jesus was crucified it was Satan’s attempt to kill the Truth once and for all. But Jesus’ resurrection from the dead bore witness, testified, that Jesus was…

“I am the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6 ESV).

And the Father brought the gavel down in the heavenly courtroom and declared Satan guilty of disguising lies as Truth.

For man that means it’s irrelevant how many people believe lies or how fervently they believe them, Truth is what God says it is. Period.