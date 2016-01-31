United Airlines: To Whom it May Concern:
“It has come to my attention that United censors Live Action News, a pro-life organization, from internet access on your flights, but allows the pro-abortion sites of Planned Parenthood and NARAL to be accessed.
“That, in a word, is despicable.
“United has shown the murder, butchering, and harvesting of baby body parts is compatible with your values, but shining the light of truth upon organizations that practice this evil, won’t be tolerated.
“I don’t fly often so losing my business will have practically zero impact on United’s bottom line. So, when I tell you I will not fly United as long as you refuse to allow a pro-life perspective to be accessed on your flights, I know my this email will not be a cause of concern to you.
“But that’s not the point. Being a voice for the voiceless, for the innocent who are being offered up in sacrifice to the American Idol “Choice” is.”
Planned Parenthood backs United Airlines censorship of Live Action News
5 thoughts on “Flying United with Planned Parenthood”
I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made
good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Hey, John! Thank you for the feedback. I appreciate it. Have a blessed day.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something
to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Thanks
Hey, Jason! Thanks for taking the time to write. I appreciate the critique of the website. I’m not sure why it doesn’t seem to work properly in Safari and I’m not the most knowledgeable person in the world when it comes to computer coding. In fact my knowledge is very limited. Having said that I’ll see what I can do to fix the problem. Blessings.
Respect to author , some wonderful entropy.