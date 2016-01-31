Flying United with Planned Parenthood

United Airlines: To Whom it May Concern:

“It has come to my attention that United censors Live Action News, a pro-life organization, from internet access on your flights, but allows the pro-abortion sites of Planned Parenthood and NARAL to be accessed.

“That, in a word, is despicable.

“United has shown the murder, butchering, and harvesting of baby body parts is compatible with your values, but shining the light of truth upon organizations that practice this evil, won’t be tolerated.

“I don’t fly often so losing my business will have practically zero impact on United’s bottom line. So, when I tell you I will not fly United as long as you refuse to allow a pro-life perspective to be accessed on your flights, I know my this email will not be a cause of concern to you.

“But that’s not the point. Being a voice for the voiceless, for the innocent who are being offered up in sacrifice to the American Idol “Choice” is.”