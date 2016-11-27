“Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh” is a sermon I gave a few years ago, but it has proven to be popular. Therefore, I offer it again for those who are interested in delving a little deeper into the significance of these gifts given to the Christ Child.

The Christmas season is upon us again. Therefore, it is fitting for us to turn our attention to the biblical narrative of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Part of that narrative is found in the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 2 verses 1-12. Near the end of that narrative we are told that the Wise Men, when they saw the Christ Child…

“fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh” (Matthew 2-11 ESV).

It’s a very familiar story, so familiar in fact, that it’s easy to just read the words without giving much thought to them. But when we do that we miss important truths the Lord can teach us. Three of those truths are revealed to us when we ask:

“Why did the Wise Men give the Christ Child gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh?”

I can tell you that each of these gifts hold special, specific meanings, meanings that deepen not only our understanding of who Jesus is, but our understanding of who we are in Him.

So, grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate, sit back, turn up the volume and listen to the sermon “Gold Frankincense & Myrrh”. It is my Christmas gift to each of you.

Merry Christmas!