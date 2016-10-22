How Great the Darkness

Think America has sunk as morally low as she can go with the legalization of sodomite marriage? Think again. It is one thing for secular society to embrace spiritual darkness and spread it through the laws of the land. It is something entirely different for churches to embrace spiritual darkness and spread it through the pulpits. How great is that darkness for it is a darkness that claims spiritual authority not just manmade authority. It is the darkness of Hell where unseen demonic beings whisper into the ears of fallen man the lies he craves to believe because these lies tell him he is god. Once that lie is believed man is ready to be consumed by Satan and his demonic horde. The Bible doesn’t say for no purpose…

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8).

Think of it this way. Lies are like a demonic meat tenderizer for your soul. The more lies you believe the more palatable to Satan and his minions you become. And his most accomplished “chefs” are false teachers, preachers, and prophets for they live in deep darkness. And I’m going to introduce you to one of these demonic “chefs” and some of those whom he is feeding his lies. It helps explain why we are witnessing the most divisive election in America’s history.