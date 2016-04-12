Mention the mark of the beast and the most common response you get has something to do with the number 666. That’s understandable since the book of Revelation says the mark of the beast is the name of the beast or the number of its name which we are told is 666.

Further, most popular beliefs about this mark is that it will be a tattoo of the number “666” or something else on the right hand or forehead. I don’t believe that. Others believe it will be a computer chip implanted inside the right hand or forehead. I don’t believe that.

I will tell you what I believe it is and why I believe it and you are free to agree with me or not. It’s more than a tattoo or computer chip – much more. In fact, there are people today who bear this mark and are doing everything they can to stamp you with it. And unless you understand exactly what this mark is they will succeed in doing just that. You won’t see it on your right hand or your forehead, but it will be there.

Let me explain…listen to this sermon.