Mention the mark of the beast and the most common response you get has something to do with the number 666. That’s understandable since the book of Revelation says the mark of the beast is the name of the beast or the number of its name which we are told is 666.
Further, most popular beliefs about this mark is that it will be a tattoo of the number “666” or something else on the right hand or forehead. I don’t believe that. Others believe it will be a computer chip implanted inside the right hand or forehead. I don’t believe that.
I will tell you what I believe it is and why I believe it and you are free to agree with me or not. It’s more than a tattoo or computer chip – much more. In fact, there are people today who bear this mark and are doing everything they can to stamp you with it. And unless you understand exactly what this mark is they will succeed in doing just that. You won’t see it on your right hand or your forehead, but it will be there.
Let me explain…listen to this sermon.
One thought on “The Mark of the Beast”
I like to comment on the mark of the beast, the flag, and Babylon the great…The mark of the beast in the right hand or forehead, is spiritual, and not a chip or some technology, as people believe…Its going to be like, when the Germans used the right hand to salute Hitler or when they said, “higher Hitler…The mark of the beast is the name of the beast…The name of the beast will be in the heart or mind on those who are worshiping the beast…And the name of God will be in the heart or mind on those who are worshiping God…The false prophet is the one who causes them to receive the name of the beast in the right hand or forehead…When people pledge allegiance to the flag of any nation, they used their right hand to salute the flag or to pledge allegiance…The right hand is placed over the heart or over the forehead…When God says, “the mark of the beast in the right hand or forehead”, God is talking about accepting the name of the beast in the heart or mind…For, with the heart we believe and with the mind we serve…Its going to be like, when the king of Babylon, played the national anthem, at the sound of music, the Babylonians would fall down and worship the gold image, or they were put to death…Christians are suppose to preach the Gospel, out in the open, and confess Jesus Christ…The founding fathers of the nations, made carved images in the likeness of the stars, the moon, the sun, of birds and four footed beasts, and set the carved images in the flags, to serve them, and the flags are high and lifted up on a flag pole, and those who are serving them, don’t even know they are serving idols, because God said, “you shall not make or serve any carved image”, Ex.20, De.4…The devil uses Romans 13, to deceive those who are pledging allegiance to the flag…But they forget that He who said, “submit to the authorities in Romans 13”, also said in Ex.20, De.4, “do not make or serve any carved image”…When the U.S. plays the national anthem, at the sound of music, the Americans stand up in an ovation, and sing a song to the spangled star of heaven…The U.S. is serving the spangled star of heaven and the eagle of the earth…Mexico is serving the eagle and serpent of the earth…Canada is serving the leaf of the tree of the earth…Japan is serving the sun god of heaven…And Israel is serving the star Remphan of heaven to this day Acts 7…The nations idols are high and lifted up on a flag pole…The U.S. is a direct descendant of Babylon the great, through great Britain…The U.S. is reigning over the kings of the earth, But in reality it is Babylon the great that’s reigning over the kings of the earth, under a new identity…God calls Babylon the great, “mystery”, because, when she moved to Europe and North America, she changed her identity, or God would not call her, “mystery Babylon,”, if she had not changed her identity…Those who are being deceived by signs of the false prophet will worship the beast as if he was God.