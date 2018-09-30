The War Against Men and Boys

SOMETHING WENT TERRIBLY WRONG

With the school shooting in Florida a few months ago came a barrage of anti-gun propaganda in an attempt to convince us that guns are a source of the violence that needs to be controlled by the government. But alongside the anti-gun propaganda comes an even more malicious lie that has been gaining more and more traction as time goes on, a lie fueled by the fact that these notorious shootings have been committed by males. What is that lie? That masculinity is toxic, so toxic in fact that masculinity, like guns, must be controlled by whatever means necessary.

The fallacy of that belief was confronted by a gentleman named Joseph Dobrian in an article he wrote for www.press-citizen.com that was posted on Facebook. He said, “The problem isn’t guns, it’s how our society treats boys”. I felt the article was worth sharing so I posted it on my page. Subsequently, someone posted a comment (respectfully given) on my Facebook page disputing Dobrian’s conclusions that boys and men masculine traits, such as aggressiveness, is toxic and responsible for society’s ills. Thus, males need to be medicated and encouraged to be more like females.

After reading the comment I felt it deserved to be answered in a more detailed manner than a simple sentence or two due to the seriousness of the issue.

I realize that speaking about masculinity in a positive light is a contentious issue and I hesitated to offer my opinion, but after praying about this I felt the attack upon males needed to be exposed and hopefully seen for what it is: one of Satan’s schemes to destroy men, family, and society.

Therefore, what follows is my respond to the comment. I have copied the comment that was posted on Facebook page so that my respond can be read in context.

I begin by quoting the comment made to the original post on my Facebook page…

“I’m not sure that I can find much in this that is factual. Dobrian misses the number of mass shootings by a factor of 400 and just about everything else comes from posture and not scientific evidence.

“Masculinity isn’t under attack. I’m a masculine heterosexual man and I strongly support feminism.

“Women’s rights in no way hinders my manhood.

“I think we live in a world where people can make terrible impulsive decisions, and putting regulations in place may prevent those people from making the biggest mistake of there (sic) lives.”

And now my response…

Actually, masculinity is under attack.

I, too, am a masculine, heterosexual man and I strongly oppose the feminist movement that began in the late 60’s and early 70’s, not because I hate women, but because the feminist movement today has very little, if anything, to do with women achieving equals rights with men – something that I believe is already a reality (name one right men have that women don’t have) – and because the feminist movement has a foundational role in the destruction of the nuclear family as defined as consisting of one man and one woman united into lifelong marriage. And the feminist movement’s main weapon in destroying the family is to demonize men and blur the God-created distinctions between male and female.

Listen to some quotes (and there are hundreds more) of feminists:

“I feel that ‘man-hating’ is an honorable and viable political act, that the oppressed have a right to class-hatred against the class that is oppressing them.” — Robin Morgan, Ms. Magazine Editor

“I want to see a man beaten to a bloody pulp with a high-heel shoved in his mouth, like an apple in the mouth of a pig.” – Andrea Dworkin

“The proportion of men must be reduced to and maintained at approximately 10% of the human race.” — Sally Miller Gearhart

“Rape is nothing more or less than a conscious process of intimidation by which all men keep all women in a state of fear” – Susan Brownmiller

“The more famous and powerful I get the more power I have to hurt men.” — Sharon Stone

“In a patriarchal society, all heterosexual intercourse is rape because women, as a group, are not strong enough to give meaningful consent.” — Catherine MacKinnon

“All men are rapists and that’s all they are” — Marilyn French

In a 2010 Times Magazine article, feminist Catherine Comins’ beliefs concerning men falsely accused of rape were summed up by the interviewer in these words: “Men who are unjustly accused of rape can sometimes gain from the experience.”

Imagine for one moment these same statements being said by men about women. Listen to what some of them would sound like:

“I feel that “woman-hating is an honorable and viable political act, that the oppressed have a right to class-hatred against the class that is oppressing them.”

“I want to see a woman beaten to a bloody pulp with a high-heel shoved in her mouth, like an apple in the mouth of a pig.”

“The proportion of women must be reduced to and maintained at approximately 10% of the human race.”

And so on.

The rightness or wrongness of one’s beliefs can often be determined by simply substituting the opposite gender into one’s thoughts, words, or statements.

The feminist movement is an attack upon masculinity by having ushered in abortion on demand, more specifically abortion on demand by females. Males have absolutely no say in whether the mother choses to murder his child or not – even if the mother is his wife. (Tragically, abortion is also an attack upon femininity in that more female babies are murdered than male babies.)

The feminist movement is an attack upon masculinity by having helped to enact “No-Fault” divorce which allows one of the spouses to divorce the other for no reason. Interestingly, since No-Fault divorce has become the law of the land women instigate divorce proceedings more frequently than men by a wide margin. One reason for this is perhaps because divorce courts overwhelmingly favor the mother over the father when it comes to child custody, in some cases effectively shutting out the father’s ability to interact with his child if the mother accuses (not proves) him of domestic violence, which brings up the next point.

The feminist movement is an attack upon masculinity by helping spread the lie that all, or almost all, domestic violence is committed by males against females. Yet, studies have shown that females, in almost equal numbers, commit domestic violence against males. It’s a truth that is rarely spoken out loud and one that feminists do not want spoken lest it be believed.

And female violence against males isn’t limited to domestic situations. No doubt you remember the Abu Ghraib prison incident during the Iraq war when the male prisoners were sexually humiliated and abused – by male AND female guards. But how many know or remember that the Brigadier General in charge of the prison was a woman. Her punishment for allowing this violence and degradation against men was to be demoted to colonel. Imagine if it were female prisoners who have been violated and degraded as these male prisoners were and the person in charge of the prison were a male. His punishment would likely have been more severe than a demotion in military rank – and rightfully so.

The feminist movement is an attack upon masculinity (and femininity) in that it has been instrumental in preparing the cultural soil in America (and around the world) for the growth of sexual perversion resulting in the normalization of homosexuality which inevitably leads (indeed, has already begun to lead) to the normalization of even more preserve forms of sexual perversion such as the legalization of pedophilia and bestiality. Another fruit from this attack upon masculinity is the blurring of the sexes to the point that male and female are no longer clearly defined, thus, resulting in the transgender epidemic we are experiencing.

The feminist movement is an attack upon masculinity in that male nouns and pronouns and even words that contain the letters “man” or “men” are now offensive and to be muted if not completed eliminated. “He” is no longer considered a politically correct generic pronoun, referencing both males and females at times, as it has throughout history. To be politically correct we must now use phrases such as “He and/or she” and “Humankind” rather than “Mankind”.

Some have gone so far as to create pseudo pronouns in an attempt to emasculate language. For example, in order for feminists to express their independence from men and being defined by referencing masculinity, the pronoun “woman” is replaced by “womban” and “womon”, and “women” is replaced by “womyn” and “wimmin”.

The intent to take “man” and “men” out of words is to symbolically demonstrate that women don’t need men to be complete. This may seem insignificant, but it is not. It is dangerously deceptive, to the point that even masculinity in the Bible is being muted which is why there has been an explosion in gender-neutral Bible translations. Some go so far as to refusing to refer to God as FATHER and refer to Him as Mother. This is the transgendering of God.

And one of the biggest guns the feminist movement uses with great effect to attack masculinity is turning justice upon its head by elevating the lie that women don’t lie. (Of course, not all women lie, but neither do all men). An accusation by a female against a male is all that is needed to “prove” a male’s guilt. And this is nothing new. It’s just gotten worse. Remember the Duke Lacrosse incident a few years ago? A woman, Crystal Gayle Mangum, falsely, as it turned out, accused three Duke Lacrosse players of raping her. But before the innocence of these three men could be proven their names and faces were immediately splash across every news outlet, including the internet while the name and face of Mangum were suppressed. These men were considered guilty, even to the point that 88 Duke Professors signed a document condemning these men as rapists and demanding justice for their “victim”. When the truth was finally revealed, that the men were innocence of rape and that Mangum had lied, no retraction that I know of was issued by these Professors, nor was Mangum ever charged with any crime.

Since then the war against masculinity has become so brazen it is now proudly paraded publicly for all to see. The Women’s March earlier this year was a display of what feminism looks like and what was seen and heard was crass, vulgar, profane, and obscene. It was a visible display of the spirit behind feminism and that spirit is demonic. The language that spewed from the women’s mouths and the costumes they wore confirms that. Everything male was demonized. If the Women’s March proved anything it is that the evil that exists in the world is rooted in both males and females. Both are guilty. But the feminists refuse to accept they are part of the problem and that some females are as evil as some men.

So, yes, there is an attack upon masculinity in this country. It is considered toxic and the source of all the evil we experience.

Yet, the truth is masculinity as created by God is not toxic any more than femininity is toxic. The problem is that neither males nor females consistently or fully live out masculinity and femininity as created by God because they have been twisted by sin – introduced into the human race by the eating of the forbidden fruit in the garden of Eden – into the grotesque shape we know as selfishness which is the primary breeding ground for resentment and bitterness and mistrust toward the opposite sex.

Be sure of this, if feminism does succeed in totally assassinating masculinity in our society by demonizing men and convincing people that patriarchy is the epitome of evil, it will soon become apparent that unbridled feminism and the resulting matriarchy that will arise in such a social vacuum can be just as cruel and unjust and evil as anything the world has already experienced.

And Satan laughs and laughs because the Paradise the feminists believe will result from an emasculated society will actually be the expansion of Hell.