What’s a Christian to do?

For decades I have voted for imperfect people. For decades I have voted for people who don’t agree with everything I believe. And for decades there has been one thing that has been a deal-breaker for me when it came to deciding who to vote for or who not to vote for – abortion.

For me if a candidate was able to fix all of societies many ills and yet was pro-abortion, I would not vote for him. Every other issue pales in comparison to the importance of this one. For one to believe that the killing of unborn human beings is anyone’s right reveals, at the very least, a lack of understanding of the humanity of the unborn, and at the worst, a complete understanding of the humanity of the unborn and choses to murder them anyway. Such people live on the level of serial killers, murdering the innocent for any reason or no reason at all.

This year we have two very imperfect people running for President of the United States. One, Hillary Clinton, is unashamedly pro-abortion. She is Planned Parenthood’s most powerful and beloved champion.

You remember Planned Parenthood don’t’ you? It’s the company that kills babies and butchers their bodies to harvest their organs to sell to equally diabolical companies. Planned Parenthood and Clinton are best buds.

Clinton is so depraved that she believes it’s a woman’s right to have an unborn baby that has reached nine months of age in the womb to be pulled from the womb feet first until the neck and the back of the head is exposed allowing the executioner to stab the baby in the base of his head with a pair of scissors to create a hole big enough to insert a vacuum into the baby’s head to suck his brains out and then crush the baby’s skull. That’s partial birth abortion. It is the most horrific sin America is guilty of and Clinton enthusiastically supports and empowers those who practice this sin. For all her crimes, and they are many, nothing reveals the extreme evil that has taken possession of her heart than this.

The other imperfect presidential candidate is Donald Trump, a man who is brash, egotistical, brutish, a cad, and immoral in more ways than one – something he has in common with most politicians in varying degrees as well as with at least a few of our fellow Americans. But in spite of his many deficiencies he is also pro-life. At least he says he is pro-life. I realize that in the past he has expressed pro-abortion views and it has been suggested that he is now just presenting himself has pro-life to get Christians to vote for him. Is that possible?

Yes. It’s also possible he has actually embraced a pro-life belief. He has stated unequivocally that he is pro-life and he tore into Clinton in one of the debates for being pro-abortion, specifically pointing out her belief that partial birth abortion (see above for details concerning this type of infanticide) is acceptable and an option women should be allowed to choose. He also reiterated his promise to appoint pro-life judges to the Supreme Court. Could he be lying? Yes. But I have no doubt Clinton is speaking the truth when she says she is proud to stand with Planned Parenthood – a company that murders on average 900 to a 1000 babies every day. And I have no doubt she is speaking the truth when she says she will appoint pro-abortion judges to the Supreme Court. That would ensure the holocaust perpetrated against the unborn would continue unabated for decades to come. That is unacceptable.

So, it comes down to this. Trump or Clinton will be the next President of the United States.

I absolutely will not under any circumstances vote for Clinton. To do so would be to make me an accessory to murder causing my soul and spirit to be stained with the innocent blood of butchered babies. How could I stand before my Lord with such a stain? Answer: I could not. Nor can anyone else. So, make no mistake, to vote for Clinton, knowing she is radically pro-abortion, is a sin. You may not like to hear that, but it’s the truth.

I will vote for Trump, not because he’s a saint, for he is not. (Of course neither is anyone else that I have ever voted for). And any attempt to justify his sins because they aren’t as grievous as Clinton’s is wrong. We are not to declare the guilty innocent. But is voting for someone who is guilty of being a sinner (and we all sin and fall short of the glory of God from time to time, even those who have been forgiven through having accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior) a declaration of innocence? No. If it were every time we casted a vote for anyone we would be declaring the guilty innocent because every one of us is guilty to one degree or another.

I will vote for Trump, not because he’s innocent, but because I believe he will protect the innocent – unborn babies.

Does voting for Trump imply I don’t trust God? Not at all. I trust God to protect me when I drive to and from work, but I still buckle my seatbelt. I trust God to protect me when I cross an intersection, but I still look both ways – even if it’s a one-way street! Trust in God isn’t revealed by refusing to use reason and discernment when making decisions, believing I have no responsibility for what happens to me – or others. Trust in God is the result of walking hand-in-hand with Him and wisdom gained from having built a relationship with Him through prayer and obedience.

Do I trust God? Yes. And I will vote for Donald Trump, not because of who he is, but in spite of who he is; and if doing so saves even one baby from the deadly clutches of Hillary Clinton and Planned Parenthood I know I will one day be able to stand before my Lord and hear Him say…

“Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master” (Matthew 25:21 ESV).